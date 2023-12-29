en English
Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching

Global IT giant, Cognizant Technology Solutions has secured a significant interim relief from the Madras High Court in a tax dispute involving an astronomical sum of INR 9,403.09 crore. The controversy is rooted in a share buyback transaction executed in the fiscal year 2017-2018, in which Cognizant reacquired approximately 9.4 million equity shares from its shareholders based in the US and Mauritius. The total cost of this buyback amounted to INR 19,080 crore with each share priced at INR 20,297.

A Dividend Tax Controversy

The crux of the dispute lies in the nature of the share buyback. The tax authorities maintained that the transaction should be regarded as a dividend distribution and thus liable for the corresponding tax. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) stood by this interpretation. Consequently, the High Court has now instructed Cognizant to deposit INR 1,500 crore as tax within the next four weeks. The court has concurrently directed the tax department to disclose information related to Cognizant’s properties and bank fixed deposits that are tied to the case.

Implications of Non-Compliance

The court’s ruling carries a significant caveat – failure on the part of Cognizant to comply with the stipulated weekly payment schedule will automatically nullify the court’s current order, thereby inflicting the original tax demand on the company.

Unethical Poaching Allegations

Beyond the tax imbroglio, Cognizant is grappling with serious allegations of employing ‘unethical poaching tactics’ to recruit top executives from its competitors. Tech behemoths, Wipro and Infosys have taken legal notice of this issue. Wipro has initiated legal proceedings against its former CFO and an executive after their move to Cognizant, whereas Infosys has issued a notice concerning the poaching of four of its top leaders. This dispute took a more contentious turn when Cognizant hired 20 top executives from its rivals.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

