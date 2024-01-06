en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cocobae’s ‘Customized Coconut’: Personalizing the Coconut Water Experience

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Cocobae’s ‘Customized Coconut’: Personalizing the Coconut Water Experience

In a world where personalization is the key to standing out, Cocobae is taking the concept to a whole new level by revolutionizing the tender coconut water market with its innovative ‘Customized Coconut.’ This unique approach allows customers to infuse their personal or brand identity into each sip, marking a significant shift in the beverage industry.

A Visionary’s Endeavour

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Harjas Singh, Cocobae aims to deliver an unparalleled drinking experience to its customers. The idea stems from the belief that every brand has a unique story, and what better way to tell it than through a refreshing drink of coconut water? By offering the option to personalize coconut water with logos, taglines, or hashtags, Singh has made a considerable impact in the business, positioning Cocobae as a leader in the industry.

Reinventing the Drinking Experience

The company’s seamless customization process begins with the selection of the finest tender coconut water. The customer’s branding elements are then integrated using advanced technology. This service is ideal for various events, like weddings and corporate meetings, offering a distinctive way to celebrate special occasions or reinforce a brand’s market presence.

Sustainability at the Core

Moreover, Cocobae emphasizes sustainability in its operations. The company sources its coconuts from eco-friendly farms, thereby supporting green farming practices. It also minimizes packaging waste, aligning with its commitment to environmental responsibility. The brand is earnest in its plans to expand its range of flavors and customization options in the future, along with exploring eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Cocobae’s services are available across India, including in major cities, and the brand has collaborations with top hotels. By inviting customers to join in redefining the coconut water experience, Cocobae encourages a greener, more sustainable future through its offerings.

0
Business India Sustainability
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
JBL Presents Groundbreaking True Wireless Earbuds at CES 2024
At CES 2024, audio giant JBL unveiled a suite of new true wireless earbuds that raise the bar in personal audio technology. The company introduced the Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3, all of which come equipped with a suite of innovative features. These include a smart case with a touchscreen,
JBL Presents Groundbreaking True Wireless Earbuds at CES 2024
Boeing Shares Plunge after FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
6 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plunge after FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Nigeria's Central Bank Takes Bold Step to Address Forex Backlog
7 mins ago
Nigeria's Central Bank Takes Bold Step to Address Forex Backlog
Bank of America to Take $1.6 Billion Non-cash Charge in Q4
4 mins ago
Bank of America to Take $1.6 Billion Non-cash Charge in Q4
US Stock Market: Mixed Performance with Dow's Decline and Nasdaq's Rise
5 mins ago
US Stock Market: Mixed Performance with Dow's Decline and Nasdaq's Rise
Emerge's Loan Default Turns ETF Investors into Unsecured Creditors
6 mins ago
Emerge's Loan Default Turns ETF Investors into Unsecured Creditors
Latest Headlines
World News
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
1 min
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
3 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
4 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
4 mins
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
5 mins
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
6 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
6 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
8 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
9 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app