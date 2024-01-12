en English
India

Cockfighting Rooster Found on TSRTC Bus: Auction Canceled, Bird Handed to NGO

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Cockfighting Rooster Found on TSRTC Bus: Auction Canceled, Bird Handed to NGO

In a surprising turn of events, officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) stumbled upon an abandoned rooster on one of their buses during a routine check on January 9. The bird, believed to be trained for illegal cockfighting, was concealed in a bag, which no passenger claimed responsibility for, a clear violation of TSRTC’s policy against carrying live animals on board.

Auction Canceled Amid Controversy

Following the discovery, the TSRTC officials planned an auction for the rooster, a standard procedure for unclaimed items. This decision, however, was met with backlash after a man claiming to be the bird’s owner appealed on social media, stirring heated discussions around the contentious issue of cockfighting. After seeking legal advice, TSRTC canceled the auction.

Rooster Handed Over to Animal Protection Society

Instead of proceeding with the auction, TSRTC made the commendable decision to hand over the rooster to the Blue Cross Society, a non-governmental organization committed to animal protection. This action serves as a testament to TSRTC’s commitment to upholding the law and its concern for animal welfare.

Cockfighting: A Persistent Issue

The incident sheds light on the ongoing issue of cockfights, popular in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the Sankranti festival, despite a ban by the Supreme Court in 2018. These events, often involving significant gambling, see roosters equipped with blades and forced to fight to the death, leading to criticism and calls for action from animal rights groups. The discovery of the rooster on a TSRTC bus underlines the need for tighter enforcement of the ban on cockfighting.

India Society
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

