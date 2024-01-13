Coastal Odyssey: India’s First Sustainable Coastal Border Expedition with Lexus India and the Indian Navy

India is setting sail on an unprecedented journey, the Coastal Odyssey, marking the country’s first sustainable coastal border expedition. This monumental endeavor aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for coastal community connectivity and maritime strength. The venture is a collaborative effort between Oxbow Media, Lexus India, and the Indian Navy, along with support from Incredible India.

Embarking on a 6200 Kilometer Journey

Spanning an awe-inspiring 6200 kilometers of India’s coastline, the expedition aims to foster responsible development, cultural harmony, and community connections. The journey, which commenced on January 9th from Kolkata’s historical Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port, is expected to conclude at Kandla Port in Gujarat after 21 days, having traversed 10 Indian states.

The Role of Lexus Hybrid Vehicles

The expedition is being conducted using a fleet of Lexus hybrid vehicles, underlining the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Lexus’s hybrid electrified powertrains, such as the Lexus RX 450h and Lexus ES 300h, are leading the expedition, promoting eco-friendly practices and showcasing the capabilities of Lexus hybrid vehicles.

Highlighting the Diversity and Heritage

The Coastal Odyssey is designed to highlight the diversity and heritage of India’s coastline, its economic importance, and the role of the Indian Navy in securing maritime borders. Participants, including high-profile civilians and military officers, will visit historical sites to promote eco-tourism and sustainable tourism practices. The expedition will also celebrate India’s Republic Day at the Gateway of India and involve partners such as Radiocity, Grey Ghost Expeditions, Go Magic Trails, and Milex.

This landmark journey, spotlighting the country’s rich coastal heritage, blends the principles of eco-tourism and sustainability. It sets a benchmark for responsible exploration and fosters a sense of national pride, while encouraging responsible and sustainable tourism.