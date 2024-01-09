COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024

On January 9, 2024, the DGNCC Camp in New Delhi was graced with the presence of General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff. The occasion was the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp 2024, where the esteemed General reviewed a ‘Guard of Honour’ presented by cadets representing the three wings of the NCC – Army, Navy, and Air Force. This picture-perfect display of discipline and dedication was further augmented by a band performance from the NCC cadets of Scindia School.

Immersed in Social Awareness and Cultural Richness

Following the review, General Pande proceeded to the ‘Flag Area’, a vibrant platform where cadets showcased a myriad of social awareness themes and cultural activities. Through this enlightening display, he was briefed about the themes represented by various State Directorates. A testament to the NCC’s focus on fostering conscious, well-rounded citizens, the Flag Area ignited conversations on pressing societal issues.

Encouragement for Future Leaders

While at the camp, General Pande took the opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of former NCC cadets who have ascended to high ranks within the Government and Armed Forces. His words of praise were not just retrospective but also forward-looking, as he motivated the current cadets to take up leadership roles in various professions, including the Armed Forces.

The NCC’s Role in Nation-Building

General Pande emphasized the NCC’s integral role in nation-building activities such as Blood Donation Camps, Environmental Conservation, and the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan. In his view, these initiatives encapsulate the spirit of social responsibility that the NCC instills in its cadets. His commendation of the cadets on their excellent performance and turnout was a strong motivational boost, inspiring them to uphold their self-belief, determination, and firm resolve.

A Journey through the NCC’s Legacy

The culmination of General Manoj Pande’s visit was his tour of the ‘Hall of Fame’, a grand exhibit showcasing the NCC’s history and contributions. Through photographs and motivational displays from its three wings, the Hall of Fame is a testament to the NCC’s enduring legacy. The COAS’s visit concluded with a cultural program performed by the NCC cadets, leaving a lasting impression of the vibrancy and spirit of the NCC.

In a press release by the Defence Ministry, it was mentioned that the COAS wished the NCC cadets success in their future endeavors, instilling in them a sense of purpose and pride in being part of a prestigious institution like the NCC.