Coal India's Green Transition: Closed Mines to Become Green Energy Sites

In an unprecedented move, Coal India and its subsidiary, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), plan to transform old mines into green energy sites. Union Coal Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, revealed that the initiative aims at the optimal utilization of resources. A series of solar and pumped storage projects will spring up on lands once covered in coal, marking a shift towards sustainable practices. Four to five defunct mines in the Chhindwara Pench region have been earmarked for this initiative.

Inspecting the Grounds

Meena, alongside WCL's chairman and managing director, has personally examined these old mines. They have emphasized the necessity for additional surveys to identify more de-coaled assets in the region. This move hints at the possibility of more such transformations in the future.

The Government’s Role

Aligning with the global shift towards eco-friendly practices, the Indian government is fostering coal gasification. The 'Viability gap funding' scheme has been introduced to encourage the establishment of coal gasification plants. A sum of up to Rs 1000 crore or 15 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower, will be provided as financial assistance for private sector initiatives. This funding incentive will also be extended to private entrepreneurs investing a minimum of Rs 100 crores in small gasification plants.

Far-reaching Implications

The approval of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, allocating Rs 8,500 crores for promoting coal gasification projects, signifies a landmark moment in India's energy sector. It not only bridges the viability gap and attracts private investments but also encourages innovation in coal gasification for cleaner and sustainable energy practices. This move reflects India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and aligning with international environmental goals and agreements.