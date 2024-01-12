Coal India Limited Nears Annual Target; Ventures into Solar Power

In a crucial move for India’s energy sector, Coal India Limited (CIL), the country’s leading coal mining corporation, is inching closer to its production target of 780 million tonnes (MT) of coal for the current financial year. This was confirmed by CIL Chairman PM Prasad during his visit to the Talcher Coalfields. As of January 9, CIL had already achieved 99% of its annual production target, with a record 553 MT of coal.

Contribution of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Significantly, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), CIL’s flagship company, is expected to contribute a whopping 204 MT to this year’s coal production. This is an impressive feat, given the collective target of 1,000 MT from all companies. New coal mines like Subhadra, Balabhadra, and Siaramalia are also making substantial contributions to the overall production.

Future Goals and Targets

But the Chairman’s ambitions do not stop at this year’s target. Prasad confidently stated that CIL is aiming to produce a staggering 1 billion tonnes of coal in the coming years. However, despite these ambitious production goals, a shortfall in meeting coal demand persists. To address this, the government is focusing on improving coal transportation through rail projects and first mile connectivity investments.

CIL’s Foray into Renewable Energy

Moreover, in a significant shift towards sustainable energy, CIL is diversifying into solar power production. The company has set a target to produce 3,000 MW of solar power within the next three years, starting with an initial 120 MW this year. This move marks a significant step in India’s journey towards a renewable energy future. MCL CMD Uday K Kaole joined the Chairman in announcing this visionary initiative.