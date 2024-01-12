Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future

In a significant stride towards sustainable fashion, renowned brand Coach has unveiled Coachtopia, a new circular fashion line that focuses on upcycling and sustainability. This innovative initiative is a collaboration with KH Export, a family-run leather manufacturing firm in Chennai, India, that has been a partner of Coach since 1987.

Challenging the Leather Waste Norm

Coachtopia is centred on crafting premium bags from leather scraps that would otherwise be discarded. By doing so, the brand is taking on the fashion industry’s norm of wasting leather due to minor imperfections like natural grain patterns. It’s an ambitious move that aims to address the transparency concerns voiced by younger, environmentally-conscious consumers.

Transparency and Traceability at the Forefront

At the helm of Coachtopia is Joon Silverstein, Coach’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Sustainability. Silverstein has emphasized Coach’s commitment to engaging with young leaders through the Beta Community to foster transparency in the fashion industry. To this end, Coachtopia bags are designed to be traceable and can be deconstructed for future upcycling, providing consumers with an insight into the lifecycle of their purchases.

Empowering Communities

However, Coach’s commitment doesn’t stop at sustainability. The initiative seeks to positively impact the community by offering better, safer jobs, and technical training for artisans through KH Exports’ training academy. By doing so, Coach is not only addressing environmental concerns but also fostering social development in the community.

Documenting the Journey Towards Sustainability

Coach is also shedding light on their innovative approach to reducing waste through a YouTube docuseries titled ‘The Road to Circularity.’ The first video, ‘Making the Waste,’ features the creation of ‘Inocra,’ a recycled panel made from various leather waste. The result is a collection of multi-color, suede-like handbags in classic Coach silhouettes, a testament to the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury through sustainable practices.

With Coachtopia, Coach has managed to intertwine sustainability, community empowerment, and transparency in a single initiative, setting a new benchmark in the fashion industry.