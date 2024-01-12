en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future

In a significant stride towards sustainable fashion, renowned brand Coach has unveiled Coachtopia, a new circular fashion line that focuses on upcycling and sustainability. This innovative initiative is a collaboration with KH Export, a family-run leather manufacturing firm in Chennai, India, that has been a partner of Coach since 1987.

Challenging the Leather Waste Norm

Coachtopia is centred on crafting premium bags from leather scraps that would otherwise be discarded. By doing so, the brand is taking on the fashion industry’s norm of wasting leather due to minor imperfections like natural grain patterns. It’s an ambitious move that aims to address the transparency concerns voiced by younger, environmentally-conscious consumers.

Transparency and Traceability at the Forefront

At the helm of Coachtopia is Joon Silverstein, Coach’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Sustainability. Silverstein has emphasized Coach’s commitment to engaging with young leaders through the Beta Community to foster transparency in the fashion industry. To this end, Coachtopia bags are designed to be traceable and can be deconstructed for future upcycling, providing consumers with an insight into the lifecycle of their purchases.

Empowering Communities

However, Coach’s commitment doesn’t stop at sustainability. The initiative seeks to positively impact the community by offering better, safer jobs, and technical training for artisans through KH Exports’ training academy. By doing so, Coach is not only addressing environmental concerns but also fostering social development in the community.

Documenting the Journey Towards Sustainability

Coach is also shedding light on their innovative approach to reducing waste through a YouTube docuseries titled ‘The Road to Circularity.’ The first video, ‘Making the Waste,’ features the creation of ‘Inocra,’ a recycled panel made from various leather waste. The result is a collection of multi-color, suede-like handbags in classic Coach silhouettes, a testament to the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury through sustainable practices.

With Coachtopia, Coach has managed to intertwine sustainability, community empowerment, and transparency in a single initiative, setting a new benchmark in the fashion industry.

0
Fashion India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
BTS's Suga Stars in Valentino's 'The Narratives' Men's Campaign
South Korean pop sensation Suga, from the globally acclaimed band BTS, is the face of Valentino’s ‘The Narratives’ Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2024. The campaign, under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and lensed by Theo Wenner, captures the multifaceted life of the star—his public persona amidst the frenzy of adoring fans and his private
BTS's Suga Stars in Valentino's 'The Narratives' Men's Campaign
Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends
30 mins ago
Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends
Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for 'American Horror Story'
34 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for 'American Horror Story'
Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter's Journey Through Hollywood's Fashion Diary
15 mins ago
Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter's Journey Through Hollywood's Fashion Diary
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion
23 mins ago
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion
Rihanna Unveils Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Collection with a Sensual Twist
25 mins ago
Rihanna Unveils Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Collection with a Sensual Twist
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
7 seconds
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
46 seconds
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
2 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
3 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
3 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
4 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
4 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
4 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
4 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app