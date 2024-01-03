CMS Info Systems Outlines India’s Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

India’s leading logistics and technology solutions provider, CMS Info Systems, has released an illuminating analysis of the country’s retail consumption trends for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24). The comprehensive study, dubbed ‘Retail Consumption Trends by CMS,’ zeroes in on 11 critical consumer-facing sectors, offering a broad macroeconomic snapshot based on retail purchases ascertained from over 52,000 organized retail points across the country.

Retail Consumption Trends: A Year-on-Year Comparison

Comparing consumer spending in FY24 with the previous year, the report brings into focus several key events – the Cricket World Cup, traditional festivals, and wedding seasons. The findings highlight a substantial 9.3% annual increase in retail consumption across the sectors, underlining the resilience of the Indian consumer market.

FMCG and E-commerce Sectors Lead the Charge

The report flags noteworthy growth in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and E-commerce sectors, which recorded impressive increases of 26.2% and 19.4%, respectively. This surge is indicative of an accelerated shift in consumer behavior and preference towards online shopping, a trend that has been catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation and Hospitality Sectors Rebound

The Aviation and Hospitality sectors also demonstrated strong growth, likely spurred by high-profile events such as the Cricket World Cup and a pent-up demand for travel and leisure activities. Meanwhile, the Jewelry sector bounced back with a 7.1% growth following a decline in the previous year, signaling a post-pandemic recovery in demand.

Rising Consumption in Semi-Urban and Rural Areas

Large format retail witnessed a 7.8% increase, a trend attributed to rising incomes and rapid urbanization. Remarkably, the report also underscores that semi-urban and rural areas (SURU) outpaced metropolitan cities in consumption growth, registering a 9.2% year-over-year increase. This suggests an improvement in discretionary spending and a strengthening rural economy.

Anush Raghavan, President of Cash Management Solutions at CMS Info Systems, expressed optimism about the CMS Cash Index (CCI) as a significant commerce transaction tracker. He anticipates stronger consumption growth in the coming quarter, particularly in the FMCG, e-commerce, and aviation sectors, pointing towards a robust economic outlook for the country.