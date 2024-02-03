On its 77th Foundation Day, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi opened its doors to the public in an initiative aimed at increasing public engagement and understanding of marine sciences. The event drew large crowds, including students and locals, who were enchanted by the Institute's exhibits showcasing a rich diversity of marine life.

Immersive Experience

Visitors were presented with the opportunity to witness giant fish species like the humphead wrasse and the whale shark. The Institute also displayed precious pearls and provided insights into their ongoing research on these marine treasures. The day was not solely about observation; it also included interactive displays, conservation awareness campaigns, and demonstrations of fish farming and aquaculture systems, offering a holistic and immersive experience.

Engagement and Education

The Foundation Day initiative was more than a celebration; it was an opportunity to reduce the distance between the Institute and the community. The CMFRI spokesperson pointed out that although the museum and aquarium are open to visitors throughout the year, many locals were unaware of this. The Foundation Day served to increase awareness of the institute's resources and contributions to marine science.

A Step Towards Public Awareness

This event underscored CMFRI's commitment to public accessibility and engagement in marine sciences. By showcasing their research and marine exhibits, the Institute is actively working towards fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our marine biodiversity. The hope is that such engagements will inspire more individuals to contribute to the conservation and sustainable use of our marine resources.