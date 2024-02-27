CMAI Advocates for Industry Status for India's Retail Sector, Aiming to Unlock $1,930 Billion Market by 2030

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has made a strong case for granting industry status to the retail sector in a high-profile meeting with government officials, including key representatives from prominent retailers like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bestseller, Biba, TCNS Clothing, and Shoppers Stop. This move is aimed at simplifying policy implementation and enhancing growth in the sector.

Addressing Challenges and Streamlining Growth

During the meeting, discussions centered around the potential of the retail sector and the hurdles it faces, such as complicated foreign direct investment (FDI) policies for single brand retail. The association plans to submit a white paper to the government, summarizing these challenges and proposing solutions to facilitate ease of doing business for retailers. Key suggestions include simplifying FDI policies and establishing a retail upgradation fund to drive growth in smaller markets.

Potential for Unprecedented Growth

With India's retail market valued at $930 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $1,930 billion by 2030, the stakes are high. The sector's growth potential is significant, but unlocking this requires addressing existing policy and financial barriers. The proposed retail upgradation fund would assist small brands in expanding into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where most of the future growth is expected.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

The collective call for industry status reflects a unanimous desire among India's top retailers to streamline decision-making and policy implementation at the national level. Recognizing retail as an industry could lead to more centralized and simplified regulations, benefiting businesses and consumers alike. As the CMAI prepares to submit its white paper, the retail sector stands on the cusp of transformative change, with the potential to significantly contribute to India's economic growth.