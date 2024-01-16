Close Brush with Asteroids Underscores Importance of Planetary Defense

Today, Earth is set to witness the close brush of three asteroids, namely 2024 AH4, 2024 AB3, and the gargantuan 2021 CZ2. Measuring between 84 and 190 meters in diameter, the colossal 2021 CZ2 poses a significant spectacle as it will venture closer to Earth than our own Moon, at a distance of 367,021 kilometers. 2024 AB3 and 2024 AH4 hail from the group of asteroids known as Apollos, each boasting orbits larger than Earth’s, intersecting our path around the Sun.

Advertisment

The Significance of These Celestial Events

These celestial events underscore the critical importance of monitoring and tracking Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) due to the profound devastation a sizable asteroid impact could inflict. Hypothetically, the impact of an asteroid of this magnitude could engender a crater 12 kilometers wide and 254 meters deep. If occurring in water, the impact could potentially give rise to a tsunami towering over 400 meters.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Initiatives

Advertisment

NASA recently celebrated the success of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, a pioneering endeavor that involved intentionally colliding an impactor into an asteroid to alter its orbit. This achievement has validated the kinetic impact method of planetary defense, transforming an asteroid into a man-made comet. The test further revealed that asteroids are less akin to solid rock and more closely resemble a pile of boulders held together by gravity, a revelation that will inform future planetary defense strategies.

Future Endeavors in Asteroid Detection and Defense

NASA has outlined plans for future asteroid detection and defense initiatives, which include launching a telescope in 2026 designed to better characterize potentially hazardous asteroids and comets coming within 30 million miles. These endeavors solidify NASA’s commitment to understanding these celestial bodies and safeguarding our planet against potential threats they may pose.