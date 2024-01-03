CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Market Domination

Breaking a substantial barrier in the bottled water industry, CLEAR Premium Water has announced its acquisition of KELZAI Volcanic Water. This move marks a significant step towards expanding CLEAR’s product portfolio and innovating in a sector dominated by conventional practices.

Natural Mineral Water: A Volcanic Treasure

KELZAI Volcanic Water, known for its natural mineral water, is sourced from the Sahyadri ranges in India. These ranges were formed from volcanic activity millions of years ago when the supercontinent Pangaea split. This volcanic event created mineral-rich basalt rock layers, which play a critical role in shaping the composition of KELZAI’s water. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through these rocks, enriching it with essential minerals and balancing its pH levels.

Exclusive Distribution: A Strategic Move

Post-acquisition, KELZAI Volcanic Water will be exclusively distributed and marketed by CLEAR Premium Water’s parent company, Energy Beverages Private Limited. The firm will leverage its extensive network and pan India presence to amplify KELZAI’s market presence. This strategic move is set to establish dominance in the luxury water segment, catering to fine dining and niche culinary experiences.

Sustainability and Quality: A Future Commitment

KELZAI’s product range includes biodegradable PET bottles and glass bottles, both still and sparkling, in various sizes. This reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability and quality. CEO of CLEAR Premium Water, Nayan Shah, has highlighted the acquisition as a crucial step towards meeting the growing demand for natural mineral water in luxury settings. By transforming KELZAI’s market presence and growing the luxury water segment, CLEAR aims to provide value and service to its customers.