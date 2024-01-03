en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

Clay Craft India Private Limited, a reputable manufacturer of ceramic tableware, has initiated significant retail partnerships with leading brands including Home Centre, Myntra, D Mart, Nykaa, and AJIO. These strategic collaborations are expected to boost the brand’s market penetration and enhance consumer accessibility.

Expanding Reach through Strategic Partnerships

The partnerships with these prominent retail brands are a calculated move, aimed at expanding Clay Craft’s reach and making its premium ceramic tableware products widely accessible. This initiative is expected to contribute approximately 15% from modern retail and 8% from online retail to the company’s total turnover. Based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Clay Craft has been a synonym for innovation, quality, and affordability in the ceramic tableware industry since 1994. Its strong presence in both Indian and global markets reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Special Collaboration with India Circus

Of particular note is the strategic tie-up with the Godrej-owned brand, India Circus, which is anticipated to result in exclusive limited-edition collections. This partnership is poised to further enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal, setting it apart in a competitive marketplace.

Words from the Director

Deepak Agarwal, the Director of Clay Craft, expressed his excitement about the partnerships and emphasized the company’s dedication to quality and innovation across various retail channels. He stated that these alliances are a testament to Clay Craft’s commitment to delivering excellence to consumers across diverse retail channels. Clay Craft’s product range caters to the Retail, Gifting, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes), and Corporate sectors. These partnerships align with the company’s mission to integrate high-quality ceramic tableware into households and businesses nationwide.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a 'Smart Port'

By Muhammad Jawad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Inaugurates ODOP Centres, Announces Major Loan Disbursement for MSMEs

By Dil Bar Irshad

TRON Surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum in Global Financial Inclusion, Mem ...
@Business · 4 mins
TRON Surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum in Global Financial Inclusion, Mem ...
heart comment 0
Dubai Ruler Establishes ‘Parkin’ to Revolutionize Parking Operations

By Hadeel Hashem

Dubai Ruler Establishes 'Parkin' to Revolutionize Parking Operations
UTG vs UTF: A Comparative Analysis of Utility Closed-End Funds

By BNN Correspondents

UTG vs UTF: A Comparative Analysis of Utility Closed-End Funds
WealthBriefing Channel Islands Awards Honors Top Performers in Wealth Management Industry

By Salman Khan

WealthBriefing Channel Islands Awards Honors Top Performers in Wealth Management Industry
TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions

By BNN Correspondents

TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions
Latest Headlines
World News
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
38 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
46 seconds
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
46 seconds
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
48 seconds
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
1 min
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2 mins
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
3 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
3 mins
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
3 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
40 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app