Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

Clay Craft India Private Limited, a reputable manufacturer of ceramic tableware, has initiated significant retail partnerships with leading brands including Home Centre, Myntra, D Mart, Nykaa, and AJIO. These strategic collaborations are expected to boost the brand’s market penetration and enhance consumer accessibility.

Expanding Reach through Strategic Partnerships

The partnerships with these prominent retail brands are a calculated move, aimed at expanding Clay Craft’s reach and making its premium ceramic tableware products widely accessible. This initiative is expected to contribute approximately 15% from modern retail and 8% from online retail to the company’s total turnover. Based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Clay Craft has been a synonym for innovation, quality, and affordability in the ceramic tableware industry since 1994. Its strong presence in both Indian and global markets reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Special Collaboration with India Circus

Of particular note is the strategic tie-up with the Godrej-owned brand, India Circus, which is anticipated to result in exclusive limited-edition collections. This partnership is poised to further enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal, setting it apart in a competitive marketplace.

Words from the Director

Deepak Agarwal, the Director of Clay Craft, expressed his excitement about the partnerships and emphasized the company’s dedication to quality and innovation across various retail channels. He stated that these alliances are a testament to Clay Craft’s commitment to delivering excellence to consumers across diverse retail channels. Clay Craft’s product range caters to the Retail, Gifting, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes), and Corporate sectors. These partnerships align with the company’s mission to integrate high-quality ceramic tableware into households and businesses nationwide.