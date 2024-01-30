Classroom Violence: A Brutal Assault in Sangli School Sparks Concern

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the academic community of Sangli district, Maharashtra, a 14-year-old student became the victim of a brutal assault, allegedly perpetrated by a fellow classmate. The assault took place within the confines of their classroom, turning an environment of learning into a scene of violence.

Classroom Turns Battlefield

What seems to be the result of an ongoing dispute between the two, the assault was carried out using a sharp object, suspected to be a small knife. The victim hails from the 100 Feet Road area, and the assailant, both sharing a history of minor quarrels. A notable clash between them had occurred just two days prior to this incident, hinting at a brewing storm that was about to break.

Evening of Terror

On the evening of the attack, the accused, a 15-year-old boy, had brought the sharp object concealed in his school bag. Around 5:30 pm, he launched his attack on the unsuspecting victim, inflicting grievous injuries to the boy's neck and hands. The classroom, usually a place of lively discussions and learning, was suddenly transformed into a scene of horror and chaos.

Swift Response and Ongoing Investigation

The school staff acted promptly, providing immediate medical attention to the injured student and rushing him to a private hospital. The victim received stitches and continues to be treated, currently in a stable condition. Meanwhile, the assailant was swiftly apprehended by the police following the registration of an FIR, the charges levied against him include attempt to murder. Inspector Sanjay More from the City police station in Sangli has affirmed that the investigation is ongoing.