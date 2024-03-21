CJI DY Chandrachud Unveils New Facilities for Accessibility, Media at Supreme Court

On March 21, 2024, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, played a pivotal role in enhancing accessibility and media facilities at the Supreme Court in Delhi. He inaugurated the Accessibility Help Desk and a Media Enclosure, marking significant strides towards inclusive and efficient legal proceedings.

Enhancing Accessibility: A Step Towards Inclusion

The newly introduced Accessibility Help Desk aims to cater to individuals requiring special assistance, including those with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women. CJI Chandrachud emphasized the importance of this facility, stating it as a comprehensive service point for all, heralding a new era of inclusivity within the Supreme Court's premises. This initiative reflects an ongoing commitment to implementing further recommendations from a committee comprising experts and stakeholders.

Facilitating the Media: Bridging Communication Gaps

Recognizing the essential role of media in judiciary transparency, the inauguration of a Media Enclosure addresses the long-standing concern about the lack of adequate facilities for journalists covering Supreme Court proceedings. This facility aims to provide a conducive environment for media personnel, protecting them from harsh weather conditions while reporting on matters of public interest. CJI Chandrachud's initiative underlines the judiciary's acknowledgment of the media's vital contribution to democracy.

Implications and Future Prospects

These initiatives by the Chief Justice of India mark a significant advancement in making the judiciary more accessible and media-friendly. By addressing practical challenges faced by both individuals with special needs and media personnel, the Supreme Court takes a leap forward in ensuring that justice is not only served but also seen to be served. As these facilities begin to be utilized, the positive impact on legal reporting and accessibility is anticipated to set a precedent for other courts across the nation.