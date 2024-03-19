CJI Chandrachud Stays Put During SG Mehta's Arguments, Debunks Viral Walkout Claims

Amid swirling rumors and a viral video suggesting Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud walked away in the middle of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's presentation on electoral bonds, a closer examination reveals the truth. The claim, which ignited discussions on judicial conduct and alleged disrespect towards the government, has been proven unequivocally false. With the integrity of India's judiciary under the microscope, this incident underscores the importance of verifying such claims before jumping to conclusions.

Unraveling the Viral Video

The video in question, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed CJI Chandrachud preparing to leave as SG Mehta spoke. However, detailed scrutiny, including a review of the complete video footage from the Supreme Court's official YouTube channel, confirmed that the CJI was merely adjusting his position, not exiting the courtroom. The proceedings, which continued for another 20 minutes beyond the clip's endpoint, featured a seamless transition to Former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi's address, with CJI Chandrachud in attendance throughout.

Fact-Checking and Clarifications

India Today's Fact Check team, along with insights from Supreme Court Correspondent Awstika Das, debunked the false narrative. Das, who was present during the March 18 proceedings, highlighted that the complete live stream available online leaves no room for doubt regarding the CJI's presence. This incident not only reflects the pitfalls of misinformation but also the swift response from media and legal observers in setting the record straight.

Implications for Judicial Transparency and Public Trust

This episode, while briefly casting shadows on the Supreme Court's proceedings, ultimately reinforces the significance of transparency and accountability within India's judiciary. As debates over electoral bonds and their implications for political financing continue, the court's commitment to open discourse and scrutiny remains paramount. This incident, though based on a falsehood, prompts a deeper reflection on how public perception of judicial actions can be influenced and the collective responsibility to pursue truth.