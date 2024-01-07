en English
CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Technology in Judiciary During Gujarat Visit

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Technology in Judiciary During Gujarat Visit

Chief Justice of India (CJI), D Y Chandrachud, during his recent visit to Gujarat, underscored the pivotal role of technology in the judiciary. He associated the judiciary’s modernization with democratizing access to justice and laid stress on the indispensability of training lawyers in the use of technology.

Judiciary: A Flag-bearer of Justice

Chandrachud drew an analogy with the ‘dhwaja’ (flag) of the Dwarkadheesh and Somnath temples, emphasizing that the judiciary should function in a manner that keeps the ‘dhwaja of justice’ flying high. He admired the ‘zero waste facility’ at the Somnath temple and proposed that the court system should adopt similar practices.

Embracing Technology in Judiciary

The CJI inaugurated a new district court building in Rajkot, equipped with a conference and training room featuring advanced audio-video devices, aligning with the Supreme Court’s move towards hybrid and online systems. He asserted the role of district courts in safeguarding the right to justice and portrayed them as the cornerstone of the Constitution’s ideals.

Future Plans and Developments

Chandrachud unveiled the Supreme Court’s plans for a new building housing 27 courtrooms, all equipped with the latest technology. He shone a light on new facilities in Rajkot’s court building, such as separate washrooms for women lawyers and vulnerable witness deposition centers. In addition to this, he inaugurated an AI-based text-to-speech call-out system and an ‘e-filing 3.0’ platform to streamline the legal process and facilitate witness testimonies across Gujarat’s district courts.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

