CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Focused Probe on National Threats, Stresses Balance in Privacy

During the 20th D P Kohli Memorial lecture, Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, delivered a keynote address urging premier investigative agencies to prioritize cases that pose a significant threat to national security and the economic stability of the country. His speech underscored the critical need for a harmonious balance between the investigative imperatives of probe agencies and the privacy rights of individuals, highlighting modern challenges in the realm of justice delivery and the use of technology in investigations.

Striking a Balance in Investigation and Privacy

In his address, CJI Chandrachud emphasized the importance of probe agencies like the CBI in maintaining the country's security but cautioned against overreach that could infringe on individual privacy rights. He advocated for a delicate balance, suggesting that while agencies have the power to search and seize, this power should not be exercised at the expense of citizens' privacy. This stands as a call to action for investigative bodies to refine their operational frameworks, ensuring they are both effective in safeguarding national interests and respectful of personal freedoms.

Modernizing Justice with Technology

The Chief Justice did not shy away from highlighting the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing how probe agencies tackle cases, especially those involving complex data analysis. However, he also issued a cautionary note on the potential for AI's misuse, underscoring the need for ethical guidelines and robust oversight mechanisms. Chandrachud's insights point towards a future where technology plays a pivotal role in justice delivery, provided its application is carefully managed to prevent abuse and ensure fairness.

Addressing Delays and Enhancing Capacities

Delays in justice delivery were flagged as a significant concern by CJI Chandrachud, who pointed out that such delays could undermine public trust in the legal system. He called for building capacities within probe agencies to deal with evolving crimes and making full use of newly enacted criminal laws to modernize the justice system. This approach not only aims to make the process more efficient but also ensures that justice is served in a timely manner, maintaining the integrity of the legal framework.