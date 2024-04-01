CJI Chandrachud Advocates Balance Between Probe Powers and Privacy Rights

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud underscored the critical need for maintaining a delicate equilibrium between the investigatory powers of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the sanctity of individual privacy rights. During his keynote address at the 20th D P Kohli memorial lecture, Chandrachud emphasized the importance of due process and cautioned against the unwarranted seizure of personal devices, marking his stance on the intersection of law enforcement and privacy in the digital era.

Striking a Balance in Criminal Justice

At the heart of CJI Chandrachud's address was the assertion that a fair and just society necessitates a careful balance between the needs of criminal investigation and the preservation of individual rights. He highlighted the challenges posed by the digital age, including cybercrime and digital fraud, and urged law enforcement agencies to adapt by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. Furthermore, Chandrachud pointed out the necessity for agencies to prioritize cases that pose significant threats to the nation's security and economic stability.

Adapting to New Challenges

The Chief Justice reflected on the rapidly changing landscape of crime, propelled by advancements in digital technologies. He acknowledged the increasing complexity of crimes and stressed the importance for investigative agencies to evolve. By building capacities and incorporating AI, agencies can remain effective in their pursuit of justice while upholding the principles of due process and respect for privacy.

Future Directions for Law Enforcement

In his concluding remarks, CJI Chandrachud envisioned a future where law enforcement is not only efficient but also respectful of individual rights. He called for a nuanced approach to investigation, one that carefully weighs the imperative to solve crimes against the imperative to protect privacy. This vision sets a precedent for how India's legal and investigative frameworks might adapt to the realities of the 21st century, ensuring security and justice in an increasingly interconnected world.