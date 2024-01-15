en English
Aviation

Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Delhi, the heart of India, is in the grip of dense fog that has created chaos in its air and rail services. The situation reached its peak on Sunday when visibility dropped to zero, leading to the temporary closure of flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This resulted in a domino effect of over 100 flights being either canceled or delayed, causing significant distress among passengers due to a lack of communication regarding their flight status.

Ministerial Intervention

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stepped in to address the ongoing issues at Delhi airport. He assured the public that stakeholders are diligently working to minimize the impact on passengers. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that one of Delhi airport’s two CAT III-enabled runways, designed to handle low visibility conditions, was closed for re-carpeting since mid-September. The remaining runway had to be shut down for a few hours on the fog-affected Sunday.

Proposed Solutions

Scindia has outlined several measures aimed at alleviating the current crisis. These include speeding up the operationalization of a fourth CAT III-enabled runway, which would significantly increase the airport’s capacity to handle flights under low visibility conditions. Furthermore, a new standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for airlines to improve passenger communication during such situations, thus preventing the dissatisfaction caused by poor communication.

Strict Legal Action

Apart from the logistical measures, Scindia also addressed the disturbing incident of an IndiGo passenger who assaulted a pilot after a 13-hour delay due to the fog. He affirmed that such unruly behavior will be dealt with strong legal action, sending a clear message that patience and understanding are paramount in such challenging situations.

While the fog continues to envelop Delhi, the Minister’s proactive measures are expected to bring some respite to the beleaguered travelers. It is a clear testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and satisfaction, even in the face of severe climatic challenges.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

