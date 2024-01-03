en English
India

Civic Unrest at Chennai’s New Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024
In a display of civic displeasure, residents of Chennai voiced their concerns at the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam. The bone of contention was the frequent movement of government buses on the service road, which, according to the locals, hindered their own use of the road. The protest took a dramatic turn when the residents surrounded the departing buses from KCBT.

Unheard Voices and Unseen Consequences

The irate residents brought to light another critical issue. They pointed out that school buses were being barred from using the service road and were being dismissed by the traffic police. This issue not only inconveniences the school authorities but also poses difficulties to the families of the students. The residents’ demand was clear and straightforward: buses should depart from the Kilambakkam bus stand and take the route via the GST road, bypassing the service road entirely.

A Dialogue amid Discord

In response to the protest, the Guduvancherry police initiated discussions with the protestors. While the immediate outcome of these talks remains undisclosed, it is clear that the residents’ concerns have been taken into consideration. However, the resolution of this civic issue is still hanging in the balance.

The Unseen Side of the New Terminus

While the protest unraveled, passengers at the newly opened KCBT are facing their own set of challenges. Many are grappling with long and strenuous journeys to reach the terminus, particularly those hailing from North Chennai. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) decision to shift bus services to the new terminus and introduce new bus routes has left passengers in a state of confusion. The MTC, however, stated that they operate 4,100 trips from the new terminus to various destinations in and around the city and have plans to improve the services based on passengers’ feedback and demand.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

