City Municipal Corporation to Hire Road Traffic Expert Agency for Traffic Management and Road Safety

In an attempt to alleviate the burgeoning issues of traffic congestion and road safety, the local municipal corporation (MC) has initiated a process to employ a road traffic expert (RTE) agency. The city, plagued by seemingly interminable traffic jams and black spots infamous for repeated fatal accidents, seeks to find a resolution with the help of the RTE agency.

A Multi-faceted Approach to Traffic Management and Road Safety

The RTE agency's responsibilities will encompass a wide array of technical assistance in traffic management and road safety. This will include designing and improving junctions, managing traffic flow, conducting road safety audits, and evaluating existing traffic and road safety proposals. The agency will also provide advice on complying with industry standards, adopting advanced road construction technologies, integrating green road concepts, and utilizing recyclable materials in road construction.

Data Collection and Analysis for Informed Decision Making

Besides providing technical assistance, the RTE agency will play a crucial role in collecting and analyzing traffic data. This data-driven approach will form the backbone of transportation planning and road safety decisions, paving the way for more informed and effective measures.

Collaboration for Safer, More Efficient Roads

The collaboration between the MC and the RTE agency will see the implementation of traffic management measures, enhancement of road safety, decongestion of junctions, and promotion of initiatives such as the "Right to Walk", aimed at safeguarding pedestrians and cyclists. The MC will extend additional funds and manpower for necessary surveys, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

The technical bids for the RTE agency will open on February 16, and the MC has allocated a budget of Rs 18 lakh for the agency's services for a one-year period. This development marks a crucial step towards improving the traffic conditions and road safety in the city.