CITU Convenes Meeting to Address Challenges Faced by Working Women in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

On January 20th, 2024, a significant meeting took place at Shahed Bhavan in Port Blair, organized by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The gathering was attended by female members affiliated with various unions across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event, chaired by CH Dhanlaxmi, served as a platform to discuss the challenges faced by working women across the islands and the measures undertaken by CITU to alleviate these issues.

Addressing Discrimination Against Women Workers

The meeting was initiated by B. Chandrachoodan, the General Secretary of the CITU A & N State Committee. In his address, he emphasized the pervasive discrimination against women workers in numerous sectors. Chandrachoodan urged union members to stand up against policies that are detrimental to women, emphasizing the need for a concerted effort to protect their rights.

Union Representatives Speak Out

Pandiyamma, Yesammal, and Anbumalar, representatives from different unions, also took the podium at the gathering. They underscored the problems that working women encounter and stressed the importance of CITU's support for their cause. Their voices echoed the collective concerns of female workers, strengthening the resolve of the union to fight for equal rights and fair treatment.

Formation of a State-Level Committee

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the formation of a 13-member State-level Working Women Coordination Committee under the auspices of CITU, with Anbumalar appointed as the Convener. This committee is expected to act as a catalyst for change, driving initiatives to improve working conditions for women and ensuring that their voices are heard at the highest levels of decision-making.

The event was closed with an address by D. Ayyappan, the Vice President of the CITU State Committee, who expressed his support for the newly formed committee and its mission. P. Sathyapal, Secretary of the CITU State Committee, extended a warm welcome to the attendees at the start of the meeting, setting a positive tone for the deliberations that followed.