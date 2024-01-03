en English
India

CISF Releases ASI Stenographer and HC Ministerial Exam Results

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
CISF Releases ASI Stenographer and HC Ministerial Exam Results

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has declared the results of the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Stenographer and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial positions. This recruitment drive, aiming to fill approximately 540 vacancies, represents a significant initiative in bolstering India’s industrial security personnel.

Results Announced

Announced on January 1, 2024, the results mark a critical juncture in the selection process. Candidates who have passed the written examination will progress to the successive stages, which encompass skill tests and medical examinations. CISF, in order to ensure clarity and accuracy, has made the results accessible via their official website. Candidates are advised to check their results meticulously for precise details.

Selection Process and Cut-off Marks

Post the completion of the written examination and skill test, a category-wise merit list will be drawn up, based on the aggregate marks secured by the candidates. The minimum requisite percentage for qualification in the written examination, whether OMR-based or conducted via CBT mode, is explicitly specified. Candidates will be summoned for the subsequent stages, contingent on their position in the merit list and the cut-off marks for each category, relative to the number of vacancies.

Upcoming Stages

The skill test for ASI Steno and HC Ministerial positions is slated for January 10, 2024. Candidates who surpass or equal the CISF HCM cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the skill tests and medical exams. The skill test will assess candidates on their proficiency in English or Hindi typing on a computer. The final selection will be predicated on performance across the written exam, physical standard test, documentation, skill test, and medical examination.

As India’s industrial security force takes strides towards fortifying its ranks, the released results signify not just the progression of a recruitment process, but the dawn of new careers for the successful candidates.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

