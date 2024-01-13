en English
Business

CISCO and NAMTECH Partnership: A Leap Forward in Tech-Driven Manufacturing

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
In a significant move for the technology and manufacturing landscape, global tech giant CISCO has teamed up with NAMTECH, an initiative supported by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India). This strategic alliance is aimed at addressing the burgeoning demand for skilled professionals in key areas such as cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the manufacturing industry. The partnership signals a concerted endeavor to develop a talent pool of over 5,000 engineers and technicians within the next five years, thereby enhancing the technological prowess of the manufacturing workforce.

Integrating Cutting-Edge Technology into Traditional Industry

This partnership also underscores a broader trend of incorporating cutting-edge technology into traditional industrial sectors. It aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which seeks to establish India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. Bolstering this objective is the collaboration between Micron Technology, Inc. and NAMTECH, which aims to foster the development of a world-class talent pipeline essential for India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions, projected to quadruple to a capitalization of USD 110 billion by 2030.

Response to Demand for Skilled Professionals

The collaboration between CISCO and NAMTECH responds to the demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and networking, particularly for manufacturing entities intent on accelerating digital transformation towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The agreement signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 aims to establish academic programs focused on developing cybersecurity, networking, and AI experiential learning and training modules for the manufacturing industry. It also intends to establish a state-of-the-art, industry-grade cybersecurity center of excellence in Gujarat.

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

This partnership represents a significant stride towards building a future-ready, agile, and skilled workforce. It opens up new possibilities of digital technologies, paving the way for a smarter and globally competitive manufacturing sector. The collaboration between industry and educational institutions, as exemplified by the partnership between NAMTECH and CISCO, is vital in developing new competencies and harnessing the potential of emerging technologies. NAMTECH’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry application through manufacturing industry-focused, experiential programs is further strengthened by this collaboration, equipping young students for fulfilling careers in the era of Industry 4.0.

In conclusion, the partnership between CISCO and NAMTECH, as well as Micron Technology, Inc. and NAMTECH, signals a concerted effort to advance the technological capabilities of India’s manufacturing workforce. These collaborations underscore the importance of industry-academia partnerships in cultivating a highly proficient, globally competitive talent pool and driving the technological ascendancy of India on the world stage.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

