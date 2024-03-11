Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 Debuts in Chandigarh: Showcasing Global Cinema Gems

The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), marking its inaugural edition in Chandigarh from March 27 to 31, 2024, promises a cinematic extravaganza with a lineup of over 67 titles spanning world cinema, Indian features, classics, and short films. Kicking off with Juliette Binoche's French culinary drama The Taste of Things and wrapping up with the South Korean horror drama Exhuma, CIFF aims to bridge the gap between global cinematic narratives and the Indian audience, while also creating a vibrant marketplace for the film industry.

Eclectic Selection: From Oscar Winners to Indie Marvels

CIFF's diverse program includes 24 international features in the World Cinema section, showcasing films like The Zone of Interest, a Holocaust drama that clinched the international feature film Oscar, and Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, winner of the Palme d'Or. The India Unveiled section, with 17 indie gems, highlights the richness of Indian cinema with films like Sthal and Tora’s Husband. The Brief Encounters section will present 27 short films, offering a glimpse into the future of cinema through the lens of emerging filmmakers. Additionally, CIFF celebrates the art of classic cinema with screenings of films by legends like Satyajit Ray and Guru Dutt, alongside open-air showings of international classics such as The Godfather Coda.

A Platform for Industry and Audience Engagement

Beyond screenings, CIFF is set to host stars like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Roshan Mathew, among others, facilitating interaction between the film industry's brightest talents and the audience. The festival's market aspect, CIFF/market, aims to foster business opportunities within the filmmaking community, presenting over 15 curated projects. Workshops, master classes, and panel discussions are also scheduled, providing educational avenues for both industry veterans and aspiring filmmakers.

Envisioning a Cinematic Future

Organized by Cinevesture Pvt Ltd and supported by the Chandigarh Administration, CIFF aspires to become an annual landmark event for cinema enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. With an emphasis on quality content and enhanced business opportunities, the festival is poised to make a significant impact on the global film festival circuit. As the curtains draw close on this year's edition, CIFF sets the stage for a future where cinema transcends boundaries, bringing together diverse stories, cultures, and people in the heart of Chandigarh.