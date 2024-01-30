CIDCO Slashes Prices for Bamandongri Flats, Aids Economically Weaker Sections

In a move that brings relief to the economically weaker sections (EWS) of Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a major price cut for flats in its Bamandongri project. The initiative aims at easing the financial burden on EWS applicants and aiding them in securing affordable housing in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai.

Significant Price Reduction

The original cost of the flats, pegged at ₹35.30 lakh under the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022, has been reduced to ₹29.50 lakh, indicating a discount of ₹6 lakh. This significant reduction has been orchestrated under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The intent is clear: to assist EWS applicants in acquiring affordable housing in the rapidly developing region of Navi Mumbai.

Additional Subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Moreover, eligible EWS applicants can avail of an additional subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, further reducing the effective cost to ₹27 lakh. This subsidy is aimed at fulfilling the government's vision of 'Housing for All', encouraging homeownership among the economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Progress of the Bamandongri Housing Project

The housing scheme was launched on February 17, 2023. Through a computerized draw, 4869 applicants were selected for the Bamandongri housing project. Anil Diggikar, CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, confirmed the price reduction and stated that the process of document verification is nearing completion. Letters of intent have already been dispatched, indicating that the dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai is on the brink of realization for many.