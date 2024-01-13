CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana

In a crucial meeting held in the industrial city of Ludhiana, a delegation from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), led by President Upkar Singh Ahuja, met with representatives from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The discussion was centered around the pressing challenges that the industry currently faces, especially those related to exports in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Export Difficulties in the Post-Pandemic Era

The CICU delegation highlighted the myriad issues stemming from the new slabs introduced in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) of 2023. One of the primary concerns was related to the status holder certification, which has seen significant changes under the recently introduced policy. Another critical issue that the delegation discussed was the difficulties in upholding the export obligations within the specified timeframe due to the loss of numerous customers amid the pandemic. This has made it challenging to maintain export performance, thereby making it difficult for businesses to fulfill their obligations.

Request for Extension of Export Obligation Period

In light of the ongoing difficulties, the CICU delegation put forth a request to the DGFT officials to extend the export obligation period for advance and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) authorizations. If approved, this extension could provide much-needed relief to exporters struggling to maintain their performance metrics.

Roles and Obligations of Supporting Manufacturers

Another important aspect of the discussion was the examination of the roles and obligations of supporting manufacturers under EPCG licenses. This scrutiny is expected to lead to a more robust understanding of their roles and help streamline their responsibilities under the new FTP.

Addressing Local Issues

Local issues, including traffic congestion in Ludhiana, the need for more frequent train services, and a reduction in transit times for goods trains to ports, were also raised during the meeting. These concerns, if resolved, could significantly improve the efficiency of the export process, boosting the industry’s overall performance.

The DGFT officials, acknowledging the concerns raised by the CICU delegation, assured their full support in addressing these issues. The meeting concluded on a high note, with both parties optimistic about the future of trade in the region.