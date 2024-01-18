en English
CIC Asks Defence Ministry to Revisit RTI Denial on Agnipath Scheme

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
CIC Asks Defence Ministry to Revisit RTI Denial on Agnipath Scheme

The Central Information Commission (CIC) in India has directed the Ministry of Defence to reassess its denial of a Right to Information (RTI) application regarding the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The request was initially rejected on the premise that the relevant files were classified as ‘secret’. The refusal invoked Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, which permits the withholding of information that might negatively impact the nation’s sovereignty, security, or international relations.

Contesting the Classification

The RTI application was filed by activist Vihar Durve who challenged the refusal, arguing that the term ‘secret’ does not match the exemptions outlined in the RTI Act. According to Durve, these exemptions are the only legitimate grounds for denial of information. He maintained that merely labeling a document as ‘secret’ does not rationalize its non-disclosure. The activist’s contention is that the Defence Ministry failed to adequately justify how the claimed exemptions were relevant.

Commission’s Directive

Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari concurred with Durve’s argument. Tiwari stated that the ministry had not sufficiently established how the invoked exemptions were applicable to the case. Consequently, he issued a directive instructing the ministry to provide a revised response. The new response should align with the valid exemptions of the RTI Act, thereby ensuring transparency and adherence to the law.

The Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath scheme is a unique recruitment initiative that allows individuals aged between 17.5 to 21 years to serve in the Indian armed forces for a period of four years. Up to 25% of successful participants may be selected for a regular cadre for an additional tenure of 15 years. Upon completion of the four-year term, participants receive a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ financial package. This package comprises their contributions, an equal government match, and any accrued interest.

India Military
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

