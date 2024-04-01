Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda Share Middle-Class Roots, Success Mantras at Hyderabad Event

At a recent event in Hyderabad, celebrated actors Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda offered a rare glimpse into their personal lives, discussing everything from their humble beginnings to the philosophies that have guided their successful careers in the film industry. The duo's candid conversation highlighted their enduring middle-class values and the significant impact these values have had on their lives and careers, despite their rise to stardom.

Embracing Middle-Class Values

Despite their celebrity status and financial success, both Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda openly embraced their middle-class upbringing. Vijay Deverakonda remarked on his frugal habits, such as adding water to shampoo bottles to make them last longer, a sentiment echoed by Chiranjeevi who shared his own practice of conserving resources like soap and electricity. This part of their conversation shed light on how their humble beginnings have grounded them, influencing their attitudes towards money and consumption even after achieving fame.

Family and Inspiration

The actors also spoke about the importance of family and the figures who have inspired them throughout their journey. Chiranjeevi, in particular, discussed how his father's example of caring for extended family shaped his own role within his large family. Likewise, Vijay Deverakonda expressed admiration for <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/april-fools-day-akshay-kumar-aamir-khan-and-more-celebs-hilarious-film-set-pranks/photostory/108929820.cms