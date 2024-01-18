Chiranjeevi: A Cinematic Giant Set to Receive Padma Vibhushan

India’s eminent film actor, Chiranjeevi, who was previously honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2006, is poised to receive the illustrious Padma Vibhushan on January 26, Republic Day. The Government of India has selected Chiranjeevi for this honor, recognizing his substantial contributions to Indian cinema and his commendable philanthropic work.

A Stellar Career in Cinema

With a remarkable career encompassing over 160 films, Chiranjeevi has made an indelible mark in the film industry. From Tollywood to the national stage, his name resonates with excellence and versatility in acting. The anticipated Padma Vibhushan is another testament to his enduring legacy in cinema.

Philanthropy and Social Service

Aside from his towering presence in the film industry, Chiranjeevi is equally known for his societal contributions. The Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, his noteworthy initiative, has been instrumental in saving lives, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. His commitment to social service extends to launching ambulance services, setting up funds, and consistently aiding the needy.

Chiranjeevi’s Continuing Legacy

The launch of the ‘Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust’ website by his son, Ram Charan, signifies the ongoing commitment of Chiranjeevi’s family to bolster his philanthropic endeavors. As the actor recuperates from recent leg surgery and prepares to return to the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Vishwambara’, the anticipation of his Padma Vibhushan award adds another feather in his illustrious cap.