CHIPS Explores State Welfare Schemes for Chhattisgarh’s Digital Upliftment

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
CHIPS Explores State Welfare Schemes for Chhattisgarh's Digital Upliftment

A recent review meeting of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHIPS) put forth an ambitious agenda: studying welfare schemes from other states to craft an effective framework for Chhattisgarh. The meeting, which took place in Raipur, was a significant step in the state’s mission to accelerate the pace of technological development and socioeconomic upliftment.

Top-Down Push for Rapid Implementation

Presiding over the meeting was the Principal Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department, Niharika Barik. She underscored the necessity to spur the implementation of various welfare schemes. Her directive was clear and compelling – to learn from the best practices of other states and adapt those insights to the unique context of Chhattisgarh.

CHIPS CEO Sheds Light on Current Initiatives

Ritesh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of CHIPS, gave a comprehensive update on the status of various initiatives. Among them were Bharatnet Phase II, e-District, SWAN, and State Data Centre. Kumar’s presentation provided a candid view of the progress made and the hurdles encountered in the execution of these schemes.

Chhattisgarh: Committed to a Brighter Digital Future

This meeting reiterates Chhattisgarh’s commitment to leveraging technology for the welfare of its people. As the state moves forward, it continues to look for innovative ways to overcome challenges and ensure that the benefits of digital growth reach every citizen. The collaborative efforts of CHIPS and the Electronics and Information Technology Department are a testament to this resolve.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

