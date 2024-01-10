Child Rights Commission Summons YouTube Official Over Indecent Content

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India has called upon a YouTube official to present themselves on January 15 over concerns about certain content on the platform. The summons is a response to a growing trend of videos allegedly featuring indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

A Call for Accountability

The NCPCR has requested YouTube’s Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy to provide a comprehensive list of all channels showcasing such content. This demand comes after the commission’s observation of an unsettling trend on the widely-used video-sharing platform. The chairperson of NCPCR has voiced grave concerns about the potential risk these videos pose to children’s safety and welfare, especially given that such content is readily available to underage viewers.

Protecting Children’s Rights

The NCPCR, dedicated to safeguarding children’s rights, has emphasized the gravity of the situation. The commission has been unequivocal in its message: failure to comply with the summons could lead to penalties for non-attendance. This firm stance signals the commission’s commitment to protecting children from harmful content and ensuring digital platforms like YouTube uphold their responsibility in this regard.

Action in Response to Viral Video

The commission’s decision was prompted by a recent incident, where a video featuring an inappropriate interaction between a mother and her minor son surfaced on YouTube, quickly garnering widespread attention on social media. The NCPCR regards such content as detrimental to the wholesome development of minors and insists that it should be monitored and dealt with seriously by the concerned authorities.