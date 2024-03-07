Chief Minister Rangasamy Inaugurates National Moot Court on Consumer Law in Kalapet

Beginning on Friday, the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College's Kalapet campus becomes the focal point for legal minds across India, with the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurating the three-day 'All India Moot Court Competition on Consumer Law'. Organized under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, this event marks a significant gathering of students from 62 institutions nationwide, according to college principal S. Srinivasan.

Competition Overview

The event kicks off with preliminary and quarter-final rounds on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals and finals on Sunday. It's not just about the honor of winning; participants also vie for cash awards totaling ₹1,10,000 across categories including winners, runners up, best male counsel, best female counsel, best memorial, and best researcher. This competition not only tests the students' legal acumen but also emphasizes the importance of consumer law in today's society.

Significance and Rewards

The Ministry's decision to felicitate the champions and runners-up at a special function on World Consumer Rights Day, March 15, in Mumbai, underscores the competition's significance in promoting consumer rights awareness among the future leaders of the legal community. This strategic alignment with a globally recognized day highlights the central role of consumer law in ensuring justice and fairness in the marketplace.

Implications for Future Legal Practices

As this competition draws to a close, it's clear that the moot court on consumer law goes beyond a mere academic exercise. It serves as a critical platform for nurturing adept legal professionals poised to champion consumer rights. The event not only showcases the talents of India's budding legal minds but also sets the stage for a more informed and consumer-centric legal practice in the country.