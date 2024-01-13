Chief Minister Patel Inspects Wildlife Care Center Amidst Karuna Abhiyan Campaign

As the vibrant and colorful kites soared in the Gujarat sky marking the Uttarayan festival, a unique campaign named Karuna Abhiyan, dedicated to bird protection, silently unfolded on the ground. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a personal interest in this initiative, visiting the Wildlife Care Center in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, to assess the operations and impact of this statewide campaign. This visit underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare, particularly during a time when avian lives are at risk due to festivity-induced injuries.

Inspecting the Frontlines of Avian Welfare

Chief Minister Patel’s visit to the Wildlife Care Center included a thorough inspection of the operation theatre, outpatient department (OPD), and X-ray room. He closely observed the various medical procedures undertaken to treat birds injured by kite strings, a common occurrence during the Uttarayan festival. The Wildlife Care Center, a crucial part of the Karuna Abhiyan campaign, has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating numerous birds and water turtles.

Glimpsing the Wild through the Lens

Adding an artistic touch to his visit, the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to view a wildlife photography exhibition. This exhibition not only showcased the beauty and diversity of the state’s wildlife but also highlighted the importance of preserving these natural treasures.

Collaborative Effort for a Noble Cause

The Karuna Abhiyan campaign isn’t a solitary endeavor. It’s a massive collaborative effort involving control rooms, dedicated reporting channels, and a network of over 900 bird diagnosis-treatment centers, 700 veterinarians, and 7700 volunteers. The previous year’s campaign successfully rescued 13,008 birds, a testament to the positive impact of concerted efforts aimed at safeguarding lives. The campaign is a significant annual event reflecting Gujarat’s commitment to wildlife preservation, particularly during the festival season.

Chief Minister Patel’s visit to the Wildlife Care Center brought increased attention to the Karuna Abhiyan campaign. It highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation and emphasized the need for continued support for wildlife care and preservation. As the kites continue to decorate the sky during the Uttarayan festival, the people of Gujarat are reminded of their responsibility towards their feathered friends, thanks to the Karuna Abhiyan campaign.