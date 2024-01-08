Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Calls for Action on Shipra River Pollution

In a crucial step towards environmental conservation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a meeting to tackle the persistent issue of sewerage and drain water contamination in the Shipra river. The Chief Minister directed officials from Ujjain and Indore to devise a strategic plan to stem this pollution, marking a significant commitment to preserving the river’s ecosystem.

Conservation Strategy

The proposed strategy underscored the construction of stop-dams at critical junctures such as Sanwer, Ramwasa, Panthapipalai, and Raghopipalya. The plan also includes the setup of a water treatment plant, a move expected to significantly reduce the river’s pollution levels. Chief Minister Yadav stressed the importance of utilizing treated water for irrigation purposes, and ensuring that no contaminated water finds its way into the river. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for proper drainage systems in new colonies to avert any future pollution.

Emphasis on Maintenance and Repairs

The meeting also brought to light the urgency of maintaining and repairing existing stop-dams. A concrete stop-dam is proposed for the Kanh river, and plans are underway to redirect water from the Sadawal pumping station to this new infrastructure. The Chief Minister voiced his criticism towards the Tata Project for the delays in their work, emphasizing the urgency of cleaning up the Narsingh and Ramghats.

Advanced Waste Management Solutions

Another focal point of the discussion was the issue of non-potable water in villages near the Gondia trenching ground. The Chief Minister called for advanced waste management solutions to address this critical problem. In conclusion, he instructed the Indore Divisional Commissioner to prepare an action plan for waste management. The meeting ended with officials acknowledging the need for small stop-dams and discussing the potential benefits of the Namami Gange project.