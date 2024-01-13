Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Sarasvati Vatika Project in Kurukshetra

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the next stage of Haryana’s cultural and environmental revitalization with the foundation stone laying of the Sarasvati Vatika project in Kurukshetra. With a budget of Rs 3.68 crore, the project is a testament to the government’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the region’s natural and spiritual heritage.

Sarasvati Vatika: A Beacon of Cultural and Environmental Revitalization

Located near Pipli, the Sarasvati Vatika project is set to unfold in three meticulously planned phases. The first phase, costing Rs 1.90 crore, is an essential infrastructural upgrade. It will focus on constructing new ghats, stone pitching, laying paver blocks, and most importantly, tackling the contamination issue by preventing the flow of dirty water from nearby drains into the river. The authorities have set a timeline of six months for the completion of this important initial phase.

Envisioning a Vibrant Future

But the project isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about creating a vibrant, living space for the community. The subsequent phases will see the creation of parks and the installation of fountains, transforming the area into a tranquil haven for locals and tourists alike. There are also plans to introduce boating activities and evening “aarti” ceremonies akin to those at the renowned Brahma Sarovar, further enriching the cultural fabric of the region.

A Phased Approach: Ensuring Project Success

Vice-Chairman of the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board, Dhuman Singh Kirmach, emphasized the phased approach to the project. He underlined the importance of this method in ensuring the successful and timely completion of each phase, and ultimately, the realization of the project’s full potential. The Sarasvati Vatika project is a significant step in preserving Haryana’s rich heritage and enhancing its cultural and environmental appeal.