Chief Minister Joins ‘Youth As Job Creators’ Event on National Youth Day

On National Youth Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, took part in an event themed ‘Youth As Job Creators’ at the Himalayan Cultural Center in Nimbuwala Garhi Cantt., Dehradun. The event puts the spotlight on the significance of nurturing our youth to evolve into entrepreneurs, thereby fostering avenues for employment. This reflects the essence of National Youth Day, which is a celebration of the potential and dynamism of the younger generation.

The Spirit of National Youth Day

National Youth Day, observed annually on January 12, pays tribute to the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. The day is marked by a plethora of activities across the nation, such as processions, speeches, and youth conventions. The theme of this year’s National Youth Day, ‘Youth As Job Creators’, resonates with Swami Vivekananda’s vision for the young demographic as the driving force behind India’s rejuvenation.

Government’s Commitment to Youth Development

The participation of the Chief Minister in the event echoes the state government’s commitment to youth development. It recognizes the pivotal role that young individuals play in the socio-economic growth of the region. The event serves as a platform to stimulate young minds to innovate and contribute to the state’s prosperity.

The Power of Youth

India, poised to become the world’s 3rd largest economy by 2027, has achieved significant milestones in science and technology, and boasts a thriving startup ecosystem. As Swami Vivekananda emphasized, the strength and vitality of a nation lie in the hands of its youth. His birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day, is a testament to this philosophy. The Fit India movement initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi promotes physical strength and mental soundness among the youth, further underscoring the importance of youth empowerment in the nation’s growth narrative.