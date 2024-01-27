Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma Leads Republic Day Celebrations Highlighting Achievements and Unity

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took the helm of Republic Day 2024 celebrations at New Tura-ni Matchakolgre L P School Playground, setting the stage for a day of recognition, unity, and patriotism across various regions of Meghalaya. The day was marked by a series of awards presented to notable individuals and departments, highlighting their contributions to the state's welfare.

Accolades and Acknowledgements

The day's events were underscored by Lifetime Achievement Awards being presented to numerous individuals, including Rodrick D Shira for his extensive contributions as an Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineer from IIT, and his crucial roles in fertilizer industries and public enterprises. Shira, who served as the Director of Production for Indian Oil Corporation Limited and as Vice Chancellor for Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University, was recognized for his significant impact on the state's industrial and educational sectors.

Spotlight on Departmental Achievements

Various departments were commended for their accomplishments in healthcare, water and sanitation, and public service. The tableau presented by the Tura Municipal Board focused on efficient waste disposal, underlining the state's commitment to environmental sustainability. In addition, awards were given for outstanding march pasts and tableaus from different departments and schools, showcasing the creativity and dedication of the community.

Emphasizing Road Safety and Sports

The Republic Day Run 2024 was a highlight of the celebrations, emphasizing the importance of road safety awareness. The event was complemented by sports activities, including exhibition football matches, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting health and fitness alongside civic responsibility.

Other ministers joined in the celebrations across different regions, including Williamnagar, Ampati, and Baghmara, presiding over flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, and presenting awards for various achievements. In Jowai, the tableau presentations highlighted the significance of horticulture and industries, while public health centers were awarded for their performance under health schemes.

The Republic Day celebrations, presided over by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, served as a testament to the commitment of both the community and government departments in improving the state's welfare. The event encapsulated the spirit of unity, progress, and patriotism, underscoring the strength and resilience of Meghalaya.