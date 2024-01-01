en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chief Justice Chandrachud Stresses Judicial Impartiality Amidst Key Verdicts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Chief Justice Chandrachud Stresses Judicial Impartiality Amidst Key Verdicts

India’s Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, recently reinforced the impartial role of judges in deciding cases, stating unequivocally that outcomes are never personal and that judges should not associate with a cause. His comments came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decisions on two significant issues: the abrogation of Article 370 and the refusal to legalize same-sex marriages.

Justice Not Bound By Personal Beliefs

Chief Justice Chandrachud, while discussing the recent unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 – which effectively removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir – clarified that the role of a judge is to decide cases based on the Constitution and the law. He further stated that judges should not respond to criticism or defend their judgements post-pronouncement.

Equal Rights, Not Equal Marriages

In a second critical decision, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court declined to legalize same-sex marriages in India. The bench, however, acknowledged the equal rights and protection for queer individuals. The Chief Justice recognized the ‘long and hard battle’ that queer couples have fought for their rights, but reiterated the importance of distancing oneself from the outcomes of cases once decided.

Maintaining Professional Detachment

Chandrachud highlighted that as a judge, he has been part of both majority and minority opinions. However, he stressed that he maintains a professional detachment from the decisions made, a practice he believes is integral to the judiciary’s impartial functioning.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhuri Dixit Sets Saree Trend, Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Infrastructure, and Celebrities Welcome New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day at Iskcon Temple: A Testament to Enduring Traditions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Space Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By Rafia Tasleem

Ajmer Rape Case: Two Arrested for Assaulting Minor, Victim in Stable C ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Ajmer Rape Case: Two Arrested for Assaulting Minor, Victim in Stable C ...
heart comment 0
India’s DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise
Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband’s Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident

By Rafia Tasleem

Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
New Year’s Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
31 seconds
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
47 seconds
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
1 min
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
7 mins
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
7 mins
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
9 mins
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
11 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
11 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
13 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
23 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app