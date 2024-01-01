Chief Justice Chandrachud Stresses Judicial Impartiality Amidst Key Verdicts

India’s Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, recently reinforced the impartial role of judges in deciding cases, stating unequivocally that outcomes are never personal and that judges should not associate with a cause. His comments came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decisions on two significant issues: the abrogation of Article 370 and the refusal to legalize same-sex marriages.

Justice Not Bound By Personal Beliefs

Chief Justice Chandrachud, while discussing the recent unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 – which effectively removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir – clarified that the role of a judge is to decide cases based on the Constitution and the law. He further stated that judges should not respond to criticism or defend their judgements post-pronouncement.

Equal Rights, Not Equal Marriages

In a second critical decision, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court declined to legalize same-sex marriages in India. The bench, however, acknowledged the equal rights and protection for queer individuals. The Chief Justice recognized the ‘long and hard battle’ that queer couples have fought for their rights, but reiterated the importance of distancing oneself from the outcomes of cases once decided.

Maintaining Professional Detachment

Chandrachud highlighted that as a judge, he has been part of both majority and minority opinions. However, he stressed that he maintains a professional detachment from the decisions made, a practice he believes is integral to the judiciary’s impartial functioning.