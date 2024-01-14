en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chhattisgarh’s Republic Day Tableau: A Glimpse into Bastar’s Unique Democratic Traditions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Chhattisgarh’s Republic Day Tableau: A Glimpse into Bastar’s Unique Democratic Traditions

The Chhattisgarh tableau, poised to be part of India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, is a window into the heart of Bastar, titled “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar.” The tableau is an immersive journey through Bastar’s cultural and democratic practices, with a spotlight on the region’s Muria Darbar and Limau Raja.

The Spirit of Bastar

At the core of the tableau is the resilience, unity, and enduring democratic spirit of Bastar’s tribal society, notably female-dominated. The tableau narrates the tale of a society that has stood the test of time, weaving together its rich cultural heritage with its democratic ethos.

Democracy in Tradition: The Muria Darbar

The centerpiece of the tableau is the Muria Darbar, a traditional forum for democratic discussion and decision-making among the tribal community. This forum, an emblem of grassroots democracy, is an integral part of the Bastar Dussehra festivities, serving as the concluding ritual. It underscores the region’s commitment to collective wisdom and inclusive decision-making.

Symbolizing Collective Decision Making: Limau Raja

The tableau will also feature a symbolic representation of Limau Raja, illuminating the culture of collective decision-making in Bastar. Limau Raja, a centuries-old symbol of collective wisdom located in Bade Dongar, Gadirao Dongri, emphasizes the importance of communal consensus in decision-making processes.

Artistry Meets Tradition

In addition to the narrative, the tableau will display local craftsmanship through bell metal and terracotta artefacts. These artefacts, a testament to the skill and creativity of Bastar’s artisans, add a vibrant layer to the tableau’s narrative. The natural stone throne of Limau Raja further enhances the tableau’s authenticity.

The traditions of Limau Raja and Muria Darbar together highlight the historical and living democratic ethos of Bastar, providing a snapshot of the community’s governance, social structures, and the indomitable spirit of its people. As India celebrates its Republic Day, the Chhattisgarh tableau stands as a testament to the nation’s diverse cultures and democratic traditions.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 mins ago
Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown
In a move signaling the tightening grip of regulatory scrutiny on the cryptocurrency market in India, Google has removed several crypto exchanges, including industry heavyweights Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store. This step echoes Apple’s earlier action of delisting these applications and the blocking of their websites by internet service providers, actions taken under
Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
31 mins ago
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
31 mins ago
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
Alliance Air Boosts Connectivity to Lakshadweep with Additional Flights
21 mins ago
Alliance Air Boosts Connectivity to Lakshadweep with Additional Flights
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
24 mins ago
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
'Bhogi' Celebrations Disrupt Flight Operations: A Case of Tradition vs Modernity
30 mins ago
'Bhogi' Celebrations Disrupt Flight Operations: A Case of Tradition vs Modernity
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
3 mins
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
7 mins
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
9 mins
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
10 mins
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
12 mins
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
12 mins
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
14 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
16 mins
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
18 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app