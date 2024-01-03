en English
India

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Stands with Injured Security Personnel; Condemns Naxalite Tactics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Stands with Injured Security Personnel; Condemns Naxalite Tactics

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, during a recent visit to Narayana Hospital in Raipur, conveyed his heartfelt solidarity with the injured security personnel. Six members of the security forces, four from the Chhattisgarh Police and two from the Central Armed Police Forces, are currently under treatment in the hospital following their encounter with Naxalites in the Bijapur district.

Minister Expresses Solidarity and Condemns Naxalite Tactics

Minister Sharma, well-known for his assertive stance against Naxalite insurgency, openly condemned their tactics. He outlined how these attacks not only target the patrolling jawans but also pose a grave risk to the innocent villagers residing in the vicinity. “Their suffering affects us all,” declared Sharma, vowing that the government will be unwavering in its support for the security personnel.

The Injured Personnel – Challenges and Determination

The injured personnel include Chhattisgarh policemen Arvind Ekka, Kunjam Joga, Roshan Hikmi, and Suresh Kumar Michha, and CAPF troopers Inderjit Prasad Singh and Manikandan. Their injuries serve as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by security forces on a daily basis as they strive to maintain peace and order. Despite the challenges, their determination remains unyielding.

Maoist Insurgency and Government’s Resolve

The government, under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, has pledged to root out the Maoist insurgency and bring stability to the Bastar region. The security forces have ramped up anti-Maoist operations, resulting in daily gunfights. In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also released a second list of wanted Maoists in connection with the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush.

The Naxalite attacks, the consistent resistance from the security forces, and the government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate the insurgency paint a complex picture of the ongoing conflict in the region. The government’s commitment to the safety of its security personnel and citizens, however, remains clear and unequivocal.

India Security Terrorism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

