en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chennai’s Urban Revolution: Integrating Metro Stations within Buildings

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Chennai’s Urban Revolution: Integrating Metro Stations within Buildings

In the bustling city of Chennai, India, a revolutionary urban development plan promises to reshape the landscape of urban transportation and real estate. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has envisioned an innovative infrastructure project where metro stations are integrated within 12-storey buildings. A concept seemingly birthed from the pages of a futuristic novel is now a tangible plan proposed by CMRL at two key locations: Koyambedu and Thirumayilai.

Unifying Transportation and Real Estate

This unique plan presents a seamless experience for individuals, where they can enjoy amenities such as a coffee shop in the very building where they can board driverless metro trains. The metro stations will be part of the building structure itself, with entry and exit points located inside. This innovative integration aims to revolutionize urban transportation and real estate development by merging them into a unified, multi-purpose infrastructure.

Historic Breakthrough for Chennai Metro

Simultaneously, CMRL has achieved a historic feat in the city’s metro infrastructure. Marking the first-ever metro tunnel beneath the waters of the Adyar River, the ‘Kaveri’ Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) successfully penetrated the river. This significant achievement paves the way for connecting Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations, considerably enhancing the city’s connectivity. This successful venture signifies not only a historic moment for Chennai Metro but also underlines the commitment to advancing the city’s metro infrastructure.

Chennai’s Vision for a $1 Trillion Economy

In a bid to support the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced the construction of a new greenfield airport in Parandur, Chennai. With an impressive budget of Rs. 20,000 crore, the airport aims to stimulate non-aviation activities in the surrounding areas. There are also plans to extend the Chennai metro rail to the new airport, further boosting the region’s connectivity and development prospects. The vision for the future includes the establishment of an Aerocity and housing communities, painting a bright future for Chennai’s urban landscape.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate

By Rafia Tasleem

Gang Feud Escalates: Man with Criminal Record Fatally Shot in Patna City

By Rafia Tasleem

Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test

By Salman Khan

Tech Employees at Kochi Infopark Demand Improved Infrastructure and Ni ...
@India · 42 seconds
Tech Employees at Kochi Infopark Demand Improved Infrastructure and Ni ...
heart comment 0
St Teresa’s College Alumnae Celebrate Centenary with Artistic Flair

By BNN Correspondents

St Teresa's College Alumnae Celebrate Centenary with Artistic Flair
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: An Intimate Glimpse into Parenthood

By BNN Correspondents

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: An Intimate Glimpse into Parenthood
Avenue Supermarts’ Q3 Revenue Rises by 17.19%; Financial Giants Endorse Buying DMart Stock

By Rafia Tasleem

Avenue Supermarts' Q3 Revenue Rises by 17.19%; Financial Giants Endorse Buying DMart Stock
India’s Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
11 seconds
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
31 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
37 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
39 seconds
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
40 seconds
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
40 seconds
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
42 seconds
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
44 seconds
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app