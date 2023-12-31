Chennai’s Royapettah Furniture Market: Adapting to Changing Times Amid Decline

The bustling furniture market of Royapettah High Road in Chennai, once a vibrant hub of commerce, now faces an uncertain future. The number of shops has gradually dwindled, from a peak of bustling activity to around 50 currently. The market, a key component of Chennai’s economic and cultural fabric, is wrestling with a slump in business due to a combination of burgeoning challenges.

Factors Fueling the Decline

The rise of internet commerce, intensifying competition from other parts of the city, and escalating rents have collectively contributed to the market’s decline. Shopkeepers are increasingly seeking more affordable rental spaces, often compelled to relocate, lay off employees, or shutter their workshops to cope with the reduced footfall and profits.

Despite the formidable challenges, not all retailers are ready to transition to e-commerce platforms. Concerns about sharing profits, dealing with returns, and the risks and costs involved have made many hesitant to make the digital leap.

A Glimmer of Adaptation

Yet, some long-standing outlets have chosen to evolve with the changing times. JFA, a prominent name in the market, has ventured into online sales, demonstrating a willingness to adapt to the shifting market dynamics.

However, the physical aspect of furniture shopping continues to hold significance for customers, particularly for higher-priced items. The tactile satisfaction and immediate visual assessment offered by brick-and-mortar shopping cannot be entirely replicated online.

The Road Ahead

The future for new entrants in this market remains clouded in uncertainty, given the current economic climate. The Indian retail industry has been grappling with numerous challenges over the past two years, including the pandemic, supply chain issues, extreme fluctuations in footfalls, and trade restrictions.

To counter these adversities, physical stores are leveraging new technologies like price display screens, CCTV cameras, RFID tags for stock management, and machine learning algorithmic merchandising optimization. Online retailers, on the other hand, are working towards replicating the brick-and-mortar experience through AI-powered recommendation engines, AI chatbots, and virtual stores in the metaverse.

The changing rules of consumer buying behavior, influenced increasingly by digital natives and social media, are also shaping the future of the retail industry. As the Royapettah furniture market navigates these choppy waters, its ability to adapt and evolve will determine its survival and growth in the years to come.