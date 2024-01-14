en English
Agriculture

Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Chennai’s Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival

In the days leading up to the Pongal festival, Chennai’s retail market witnessed a 15% rise in vegetable prices, despite stability in the prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market. This surge in prices is expected to continue, with traders predicting the rates to climb even higher on Sunday.

Price Disparities Between Wholesale and Retail

While the wholesale market managed to maintain steady prices with potatoes being priced at ₹20 per kilo and other vegetables like cabbage, beans, and broad beans being sold for less than ₹10, the retail markets experienced a significant hike. For instance, in Tiruvanmiyur, the price of ladies finger surged to ₹70 per kilo from ₹50 the previous week, marking a significant increase.

Similarly, capsicum saw a price increase from ₹35 per kilo at Koyambedu to ₹50 in the city. The price disparity between the wholesale and retail markets has raised eyebrows and concerns among consumers, especially with the festival just around the corner.

Sugarcane Sales Noteworthy

Another noteworthy aspect of the market dynamics was the sale of sugarcane. Vendors in Koyambedu were offering a bunch of 25 canes for ₹500, while individual pieces were retailing at about ₹40 in other markets. This indicates the high demand for sugarcane during the Pongal festival and the consequent rise in its price.

Drumstick Prices in Chennai

Chennai’s mandi price for drumstick ranged from ₹6400 to ₹15900 per quintal. For consumers who prefer to buy in smaller quantities, the price per 10 kilograms varied from ₹640.00 to ₹1590.00. The price per kilogram could fluctuate between ₹64.00 to ₹159.00, depending on factors like type, quality, and market demand. Consumers are advised to compare prices from different sources before making a purchase decision.

0
Agriculture Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

