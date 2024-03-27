Chennai's National Art Gallery Reopens with Ravi Varma Originals After Decade-Long Renovation

After a prolonged renovation spanning over a decade, Chennai's National Art Gallery, an architectural gem designed in the Jaipuri-Mughal style by Henry Irwin, has once again opened its doors to the public. Nestled within the serene Government Museum campus, this 115-year-old structure showcases a rich tapestry of Mughal, Persian, and Hindu architectural elements, making it a unique landmark in Chennai's urban landscape.

Reviving a Cultural Heritage

The extensive renovation, which cost ₹12 crores, was not just a facelift but a crucial intervention to preserve the gallery's structural integrity and its invaluable collection of artworks. The project included the chemical cleaning and repair of paintings, the restoration of damaged frames, and the maintenance of the gallery's distinctive facade with pink sandstone sourced from Andhra Pradesh. This meticulous effort has ensured that over 120 works of art, including the prized original paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, are now accessible to art enthusiasts and the general public, marking a significant moment in the preservation of India's cultural heritage.

A Showcase of Diverse Art Forms

The gallery's collection is a testament to the rich tapestry of Indian art, featuring works that span various schools and styles, from Tanjore and Mysore to Rajput paintings. While some pieces are recreations, others, like the portrait of Rani Durgawati and Jehangir atop an elephant, are irreplaceable originals. The gallery also pays homage to the Madras Art Movement, displaying abstract canvases and sculptures by its leading figures. This eclectic mix not only highlights the breadth of the museum's collection but also shines a spotlight on South Indian art, ensuring a diverse and enriching experience for visitors.

Legacy of Raja Ravi Varma

Among the gallery's vast collection, the original works by Raja Ravi Varma stand out as a major draw for visitors, offering a rare opportunity to witness the master's craftsmanship up close. Varma's paintings, known for their realistic depiction of Indian mythology and daily life, have captivated art lovers for generations. The gallery's conservation efforts in 2020 have ensured that these masterpieces, including the iconic 'Shakuntala,' continue to inspire and intrigue audiences, reaffirming Varma's enduring legacy in the annals of Indian art history.

As visitors wander through the grand hallways, past the vintage balustrades and hanging lights, they are transported to an era where art and architecture coalesced to create spaces of unparalleled beauty and cultural significance. The National Art Gallery, with its newly restored glory, invites a new generation to explore and appreciate the rich artistic heritage that India has to offer, ensuring that the legacy of artists like Raja Ravi Varma and the architectural marvel that is the gallery itself are preserved for future generations to admire and learn from.