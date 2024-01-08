Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation Leverages Social Media: A New Era in Public Service

In an era where digital communication is king, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has embraced a novel approach to improve public engagement and complaint redressal: social media. MTC’s presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter has facilitated a real-time dialogue with commuters, fostering a culture of transparency and responsiveness.

Modern Approach to Public Service

MTC’s social media strategy is twofold: to provide updated bus route information and to address grievances promptly. A recent post about a popular destination on the 21G route, for example, not only engaged users with trivia but also served as a vehicle for providing valuable route information. This innovative approach has been lauded by commuters, reflecting MTC’s dedication to service improvement.

Other Civic Agencies Follow Suit

The success of MTC’s social media engagement strategy has found echoes in other civic agencies. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has also turned to social media for complaint redressal and achieved a high rate of attended complaints. Similarly, Chennai Traffic Police and Tangedco are informing the public about their activities through timely social media posts, ensuring transparency in their operations.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, boasting a substantial social media following, emphasizes grievance redressal. It has been successful in fostering public trust and volunteerism, as seen in the Friends of Police initiative, which has been hailed for its responsive approach to citizen complaints.

A Call for Broader Adoption

Despite the positive strides made, citizens of Chennai have voiced the need for the Highways Department to establish a social media presence. They believe that it can further enhance public engagement and improve service delivery. Additionally, there is a growing call for the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to bolster its social media-based grievance redressal mechanisms, and for various departments to increase their efforts in raising awareness about their activities via these platforms.

In essence, Chennai’s civic agencies are harnessing the power of social media to transform public service delivery. They’re not just addressing grievances but building trust, promoting transparency, and fostering a sense of community. This marriage of public service and digital technology is a testament to the evolving face of governance in the digital age.