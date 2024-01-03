en English
Chennai’s Infrastructure Leap: The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Chennai's Infrastructure Leap: The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project

In a significant leap towards achieving infrastructural excellence, Chennai is nearing the completion of a monumental project – the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR). The final section of this ambitious initiative is soon to be tendered, marking a rapid progress in a venture estimated at a staggering Rs 15,000 crore.

Revolutionizing Traffic Flow

The CPRR, a 133-km, 10-lane access-controlled highway, is expected to dramatically transform the city’s traffic flow. Designed with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h, the highway incorporates two-lane service roads on either side to cater to local residents. The addition of 55 vehicular underpasses will facilitate smooth crossover, further improving traffic mobility.

Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Congestion

This massive highway is set to provide a faster and more efficient route for vehicles, particularly heavy ones, entering Chennai from neighboring districts and states. By providing an alternative route, the CPRR aims to alleviate congestion on city roads. The highway will also enhance connectivity to key ports, including Ennore and Kattupalli.

Major Funding and Reduced Travel Times

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), the project promises substantial benefits. Upon completion, the CPRR is expected to significantly slash travel times. For instance, the journey from Guduvanchery to Thiruvallur, currently taking one hour, will be reduced to less than 35 minutes.

Addressing Concerns and Harnessing Technology

Despite the evident benefits, concerns over toll rates persist among residents. However, the anticipated introduction of GPS-based toll collection might help resolve this issue. The construction of the CPRR, involving major firms like Tata Projects and L&T, embraces advanced technology with the implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). These systems, equipped with incident detection and traffic information systems, will ensure efficient and safe travel on the highway.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

