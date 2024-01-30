Chennai's Housing Minister Eases Certification Process for Residential Structures

In a move aimed at simplifying the construction approval process, Chennai's housing minister, S Muthusamy, has introduced a regulation that will alleviate the need for completion certificates for certain residential structures. The announcement came at the two-day STATECON 2024 event, organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai).

New Exemptions for Residential Structures

Under the new regulation, three-storey buildings housing up to eight dwelling units will no longer require completion certificates. This is a notable increase from the current exemption, which is limited to residential structures no taller than 12 meters and with no more than three dwelling units. Despite this easing of certification requirements, Muthusamy was clear that builders must still strictly adhere to other construction norms, under penalty of repercussions.

Additional Measures and Future Plans

Alongside this announcement, Muthusamy hinted at an impending decision concerning builders' pleas to increase the permissible height for stilt-plus three-storey buildings from 12 meters to 14 meters. Another official, P K Sekar Babu, drew attention to the significant rise in planning permissions and reclassifications issued in 2023 compared to 2021, underscoring the government's ongoing efforts to streamline and expedite the approval process for building projects.

Industry Reactions and Expectations

R Ilankovan, Credai's Tamil Nadu president, called for further reductions in the approval time for planning permissions to bolster development. A report released at the event also highlighted the considerable foreign direct investments and private equity inflows in Tamil Nadu, suggesting a healthy growth trajectory for the state's real estate industry.